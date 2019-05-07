Paul Allen Marsh



St. George - Our beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Paul Allen Marsh, passed away in his home in St. George, UT on May 3, 2019.



He was born on July 26, 1938 in SLC, UT. Paul graduated from East High School and earned an MBA degree from the University of Utah. His career traversed Hi-Land Dairy, California Security Bank, Walker Bank, Ford Motor Company, U-Haul, Turnmar Development, and SunRiver. He worked in banking, in corporate finance and treasury, and in real estate development. He and his family lived in SLC, UT, Pasadena, CA, Dearborn, MI, Mesa, AZ, and St. George, UT.



He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Australian Mission. He loved to serve in the church and did so in various callings including: Stake Missionary, High Counselor, Branch Presidency Counselor, Bishopric Counselor, and Bishop. He and his wife, also served a mission to Edinburgh, Scotland.



He was physically active to the very end. He loved to golf, especially with his brothers and his sons. He was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed family history, spending time in the temple, and trying to keep track of all his grandchildren. He was forever a supporter and perfect example of love, kindness and service.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary LuJean Taggart Marsh; also by siblings: Grant (Edie) Marsh, Ralph (Judy) Marsh, and Mary Lynne (Gary) Sargent; sister-in-law, Cynthia Marsh; and his children: Allen (Karen) Marsh, John (Keri) Marsh, Jim (Adelia) Marsh, Suzie (David) Perkinson, Rusty (Rachel) Marsh, Jeannie (Trevor) Lowry, Tony (Natalie) Marsh, Joy (Jay) Shelby, and 35 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thirl and Mary Marsh, and his brother, Bill Marsh.



A visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at the SunRiver Angel Arch Bldg., 1483 W. Angel Arch Drive, St. George, UT. Funeral Services will be held May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a visitation prior to services at 9:30 am at the South Jordan River Ridge 8th Ward Bldg, 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, UT. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Lawns Cemetery in SLC. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 7 to May 8, 2019