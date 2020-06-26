Paul K. Weaver
St. George, Utah - Paul Kenneth Weaver, 74, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020 due to Parkinsons disease. He was born November 15, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kenneth Conray Weaver and Bertha Weaver.
Paul is survived by his beautiful and loving wife Bonnie Rae Weaver; children Christian (Becky) Weaver, Mathew Weaver, Phillip Weaver, and Paula Weaver; Grandchildren Brenten, Landon, Caitlin, Maci, and Beckett; brother Stanley Weaver. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert Weaver and Richard Weaver.
Paul a USA Veteran was drafted and served in the Army where he met the love of his life who was also serving at that time. Graduate of Brigham Young University in microbiology. Paul worked at Dixie Regional Medical Center for 30 years as a microbiologist.
A viewing will be held at Serenity Funeral Home from 6-8:00 pm on Monday June 29th. He will be laid to rest at the Kolob Mountain Cemetery in a private ceremony.
We are most appreciative of Applegate Home Health.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.