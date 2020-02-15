|
Paul Lamar Young
Price - Another one from the greatest generation, Paul Lamar Young, passed away in Payson, Utah, on February 13, 2020, at the young age of 100.
He was born October 9, 1919 in Huntington, Utah to Alvin Little and Margaret Johnson Young.
Paul served in the US Army during World War II. His service included the Aleutian Island and Kiska Campaigns. He was later transferred to the European Theater with General George Patton's 3rd Army, 547th AAA Automatic Weapons Battalion, where he was an Advance Recon Scout for General Patton. Dad loved the Army and service to his country. Paul received several commendations from General Patton, along with several campaign medals and a Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged December 17, 1945.
After the war, Dad went to work for the Utah Railway as a steam locomotive fireman until 1952. He then went to work for Cloverleaf Dairy as a Branch Manager for 16 years. In 1966, he was hired by Utah Power and Light as a storekeeper, advancing up to Auxiliary Operator, Control Room Operator, and eventually retired in 1983 as a Simulator Trainer at the Hunter Power Plant.
Mom and Dad lived in Helper, Utah prior to moving to St. George in 1987 where they made many new friends. They loved their time there (until 2012), when health and age issues brought them back to Price where they lived with Scott and Dana for four years. After LaRean's passing, dad was admitted to the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veterans Home in Payson, Utah, due to his advanced stage of dementia. He was nurtured and cared for there for 3 ½ years. The family will forever be grateful for the love, support and friendship the staff gave to our Dad.
Survived by his daughter, Paula (Scott) Thatcher of Monroe, Utah; son, Scott (Dana) Young of Cleveland, Utah; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Val (Darlene) and Dean Young; sister-in-law, Lynette (Jack) Young; brother-in-law, Paul (Shirley) Carr.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, LaRean Carr Young; siblings, Reo, Maida, Alvin Jr., Brig and Reese.
Graveside service with military honors, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m., Spanish Fork City Cemetery, Spanish Fork, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020