Paul Lorentzen
St. George - Paul (Papa) Coats Lorentzen 82, passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born December 20, 1937 in Oildale California to loving parents Laura Marie Coats and Paul Williams Lorentzen.
Paul, a hall of famer and graduate of Newport Harbor High, lettered in 3 sports; basketball, baseball and football and excelled in all 3. After graduation he turned down a spot at USC, to follow his beloved coach Hal Irwin to Orange Coast College. He went on to play at San Jose State to finish his college career.
Upon graduating from college, he was invited to play for the NFL Champions Baltimore Colts, but just 3 days before going to Baltimore, he was drafted into the US Army. His love for football and his country stayed strong to the end. He went on to coach football for many years and won many championships.
Paul joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints November 1976. He embraced the teachings of the gospel and BYU football. No one loved BYU football as much as Papa. He later moved from California to Provo Utah, close enough to hear the roar from the Cougar Stadium. Nature drives and cooking we're among his other favorite past times.
As much as Paul loved football he loved his family even more. He truly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and perform in the theatre. All of his accomplishments on the field could not measure up to what he accomplished for his family. Paul is survived by his eternal companion Susan Kay Nealy, son Paul Nealy (Eva) Lorentzen, daughters Karen Lynn Lorentzen-Fox, Kristin Lee (Nathan) Burden and son Robert Coats (Tina) Lorentzen. He had 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandson with 2 great granddaughters on the way. Paul is also survived by siblings, Diane Jones, Terry D. Lorentzen, Mark Lorentzen and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Services were held Saturday March 21, 2020. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020