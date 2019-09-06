|
|
Paul Prince
Cedar City - Paul Prince, age 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on September 2, 2019. Paul was born May 11, 1945 in Cedar City, Utah to Marion and Lola Prince. He was raised in New Harmony, where he spent his youth working on the family farm. He loved the outdoors and was happiest when he was working outside.
He served his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern California. After his return home, Paul earned his Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Southern Utah State and then his Master of Social Work degree from the University of Utah. He worked for the State of Utah in the Division of Child and Family Services for 30 years, eventually retiring as an administrator.
Following his retirement, Paul shared his passion for gardening and raising dahlias with his beautiful wife Dawn. He and Dawn cherished their time together, frequently travelling to their property in New Harmony, the farm on which Paul grew up. Nothing was more important to him than his family and spending time with his children. He enjoyed sharing in their lives, always looking for ways to help and offer advice. He was an avid reader, studying religion and philosophy always in search of enlightenment, and ultimately finding peace and comfort in his faith.
Paul enjoyed spending time with all of his wonderful neighbors, creating many meaningful and lasting friendships. He was very grateful for the constant kindness shown to him by the members of his ward and stake from the time he and Dawn moved into the neighborhood.
Paul is survived by his wife Dawn Prince, children Tammi (Thayne) Odell, Emily (Scott) Cottrell, Zachary Prince, Preston Stahl, Lindsay Stahl, and his beloved dog Zoe. He is also survived by his brother Gerald (Marilyn) Prince and sister Lana Grant. He is preceded in death by his parents Marion and Lola Prince, sister Sharlene Sanders, and son Todd Prince.
Services will be held on Monday, September 9, at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood Heights Stake Center - 6890 S. Whitmore Way (2225 E.) in Cottonwood Heights. No viewing will be held. Interment will take place at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery - 3115 East Bengal Blvd.
We would like to offer a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who helped Paul during his difficult journey. We greatly appreciate the tender care provided by Canyon Hospice. Thank you so much.
Paul was a wonderful man who touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.
Online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019