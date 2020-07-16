1/1
Paul Thomas Severson
Paul Thomas Severson

Cedar City - Our loving husband, and father, Paul Thomas Severson, age 84, passed away on July 10, 2020 in Cedar City, Utah. He was born on March 8, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to Thomas Albert and Vera Hellen Shippy Severson. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He married Marriann Jo Curtis on June 13, 1958 in Downey, California.

Tom began his career in 1960 at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory as an engineer on all 18 of the Apollo missions. He then worked as an engineer for Rocketdyne, Conaga Park, California. We moved to Ridgecrest, California and while his children were going to Burroughs High, Tom was across the street, developing the heat seeking missile at the Navel Air Weapons Station, China Lake, California. Bless all those who still work at NAWS. He believed in God, his country, love and education.

He is survived by his wife, Marriann Jo Severson, 3 children, 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be served on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12-12:45 at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Enoch City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
