Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
Ogden, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Ogden City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Raleigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Crawford Raleigh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Crawford Raleigh Obituary
Pauline Crawford Raleigh

1927-2020

On Monday, April 20, 2020, Pauline Crawford Raleigh passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93. Pauline was born on February 20, 1927 in Springdale, Utah, at the doorstep to her beloved Zion's, to John and Madge Crawford. On November 15, 1946 she married Robert Franklin Raleigh, the love of her life, in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised five children: Karen, Maureen, Kathleen, Robert, and Kelly. She worked as a telephone operator in her youth, but spent most of her life caring for her family.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her daughter, Kathleen, and two great-grandchildren, Elise Crookston and Jon Jeffrey Sorensen. She is survived by four children, 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, and many other relatives.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 23 from 10am-11am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404. A graveside service will be held at Ogden City Cemetery after the viewing. For those attending the viewing or the graveside service, please wear face masks, bring hand sanitizer, and observe social distancing, to ensure everyone's safety.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -