|
|
Pauline Crawford Raleigh
1927-2020
On Monday, April 20, 2020, Pauline Crawford Raleigh passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93. Pauline was born on February 20, 1927 in Springdale, Utah, at the doorstep to her beloved Zion's, to John and Madge Crawford. On November 15, 1946 she married Robert Franklin Raleigh, the love of her life, in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised five children: Karen, Maureen, Kathleen, Robert, and Kelly. She worked as a telephone operator in her youth, but spent most of her life caring for her family.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her daughter, Kathleen, and two great-grandchildren, Elise Crookston and Jon Jeffrey Sorensen. She is survived by four children, 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, and many other relatives.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 23 from 10am-11am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404. A graveside service will be held at Ogden City Cemetery after the viewing. For those attending the viewing or the graveside service, please wear face masks, bring hand sanitizer, and observe social distancing, to ensure everyone's safety.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020