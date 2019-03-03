Services Metcalf Mortuary - St. George 288 West St. George Blvd. St. George , UT 84770 (435) 673-4221 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Metcalf Mortuary - St. George 288 West St. George Blvd. St. George , UT 84770 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Washington 7th Ward Chapel, 82 North Main Street, Washington , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Washington 7th Ward Chapel, 82 North Main Street, Washington , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Pearl Kendall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pearl Yvonne Turner Kendall

Pearl Yvonne Turner Kendall

1936 - 2019



Washington - Pearl Yvonne Turner Kendall, 82, of Washington, Utah passed from this earthly life on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born July 13, 1936 to James E. Turner and Pearl Vilate Turner. She was born and raised, and lived on the same block in Washington, Utah her entire life. In the spring of 1956 she met the love of her life, Britt Dee Kendall. They were married September 8, 1956 and sealed in the St. George LDS Temple.



Yvonne was an active and dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many capacities, including Relief Society President (twice), Primary Presidency, Cub Scout Leader, Stake Baptism Coordinator, and Temple Worker in the St. George Temple among many other callings. She was also a loving Visiting Teacher, ministering to many people throughout her life.



She filled her entire life with service to others in many civic capacities including: Washington City Historical Society, Historical Museum, a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and Lady Lions for many years. She also served as the Washington Community Progress Chairman where she was involved in creating the first annual Easter Egg Hunt, first City Christmas Lighting Program, and compiled several history books for the city of Washington. She represented Washington City at the League of City Convention in SLC, Utah where they won first place on a state level for Community Progress. Yvonne and Britt were invited, and honored in Washington DC, as volunteers of Utah at President Ronald Reagan's last Presidential Inauguration "Salute to American Volunteers" for their lifelong service to Washington City.



She worked at Zions Bank, Dick's Café, Big Hand Café, Nisson's Mercantile, and owned Yvonne's Pioneer Ceramic Shoppe where she taught many people the art of dry brushing. She had a kind and caring heart and made such a tremendous difference for so many students that attended Millcreek High School and were lucky enough to take her ceramic class. She was a friend and "therapist" to all and touched so many people throughout her life. She trusted and accepted all people. Mom loved everyone and everyone loved her.



Mom loved to write poetry and has written many poems about life, liberty and family. She was never able to travel the world as much as she wanted, however, the world traveled to her, where she served and fed many people who came to her door. Mom was a friend to all and a stranger to none. She was an amazing lady and will be missed by everyone who knew her. Mom was such a strong, hardworking, compassionate lady who was beautiful inside and out. She never forgot a birthday and wrote personal notes in cards to each one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren telling them how much she loved them, always including "Dad in Spirit" after he passed. She will be remembered for her sweet, tender and loving voicemail messages.



Mom was so Christ-like, with such a pure kind heart and was a great example of enduring to the end. She loved studying the scriptures and in her later years she enjoyed watching BYU Devotionals, General Conference Talks, and Hallmark Movies.



Yvonne is survived by her six children: Kathie Hermansen (Alan), Konnie Peterson (Rick), Kristie Criddle (Richard), Kelly Kendall (Colleen), Kerry Kendall (Amy), Kurtis Kendall (Sheila): twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-one and a half great grandchildren; and brothers: Rhaldo (Cindy), James (Lorene) and Jerald (Lena) Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Britt; daughter, Karolee; brother, Garland; sisters: Beverly, Kathleen, Colleen Bentley and Gwen Nisson; and great grandson, Brooks Peterson.



Out of all of mom's accomplishments, her greatest joy and happiness came from spending time with her family, relatives, and friends. Family was everything to Mom. She treasured every single moment spent with each one of them. Her enthusiasm for life was contagious. She leaves a legacy of laughter, kindness, integrity, honesty, dignity, wisdom, and unconditional love. Mom made everyone feel loved and important. She was a light to everyone around her.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11 am at the Washington LDS Main Street Chapel, 50 North Main, Washington, Utah. Visitation will take place Friday, March 8 from 6-8 pm at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. St. George, Utah and again from 9-10:30 am at the church in Washington. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.