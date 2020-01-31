|
Peggy Zimmerman Perisho
Cedar City - Peggy Zimmerman Perisho, age 89, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at her home in Cedar City, UT. She was born on July 12, 1930 in Oakley, Illinois to Orealus Kenneth and Nellie Mae (Brunner) Zimmerman.
Peggy was raised in Illinois where she rode her horse to the local schoolhouse and graduated from Decatur High School at 16. She loved school so she put herself through Illinois State University as an education major. After graduation she met the love of her life, Robert A. Perisho. Together they had three children. She worked as a teacher for many years and then as a bookkeeper. She was a devoted member of the LDS church and loved to read and bake and care for others. She also loved all creatures great and small.
Peggy was preceded in death in 1997 by her husband of 44 years, Bob, and daughter in law, Lynette Kae (Mayne) Perisho. She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Hansen (Cedar City, UT) and Michelle (David) Crandall (Provo, UT), and son, Robert A. Perisho Jr. (Russiaville, IN), 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Edgemont 3rd Ward, 2900 N. Timpview Drive, Provo, UT. at 2:00 PM. A second memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020 at the Stake Center, 100 E 400 S, Cedar City, UT at 2:00.
It was Peggy's desire to "pay it forward" so she donated her body to the University of Utah Medical School.
The family wishes to thank Ellen at Zion's Way, Dr. Gary Clark, and the IHC hospital staff for always being so kind and effective.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020