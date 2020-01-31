|
|
Penelope Watkins
St. George, Utah - Penelope (Penny) Kocinski Watkins, St George, Utah, 72, born May 26, 1947 to the parents of Eugene John and Mary Kate Scoggins Kocinski in SLC Utah. Died January 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
She married Bill Watkins May 3, 2000 in St George, Utah. Raised in SLC Utah. Graduated from West High School in 1965. Previously married to Douglas Blaine Brown July 1966 SLC Utah. Out of that union Penny was blessed with 2 daughters, Lisa Kaye and Tiffanie Paige. Penny touched the lives of so many and was blessed and adored by even more.
Survived by her Husband Bill and daughters Lisa Barry (James), and Tiffanie Brownlee (fiance, John Good). Step son Michael Watkins (Jamie), 8 grandchildren, BJ Giles(Shannon) Megan Brownlee (fiance, Brett DeMill) Mekynzie Jensen (Jordan) Gina Romberger (Gavin) Nicole Stapelton (Darren) Afton Brownlee, Kambrie Brownlee, and Cienna Boulet. 10 great grandchildren and several Step grand and great grandchildren. Siblings John Kocinski (Rosie) Lorri Puchlik (Ken) Richard Kocinski (Jodi) several Nieces and Nephews and beloved cousins. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother Christopher (Ski) Kocinski.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 1pm, Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 920 Tonaquint Dr. St George, Utah 84770. Ashes will be spread in the memory garden of the Church following services.
Family and Friends invited to share tributes online and view Penny's life sketch at SerenityStG.com. In lieu of Flowers, donations accepted for "Pennies from Penelope" charity fund. https://www.mightycause.com/story/P46nbg
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020