Pete Hyita
Beaver Dam - Pete Hyita, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Beaver Dam, Arizona while surrounded by loved ones on August 5, 2020. Pete was born October 11, 1940 in Moore, Utah, to Raino and Ruby Hyita. Pete grew up in Dragerton, Utah, where he developed his love for music and old cars. He learned to play the trumpet at 5 years old, and loved to play for family and friends, at weddings, funerals, and as the sun set from his boat on Lake Powell.
Pete married his beautiful wife, Quetta Larsen on June 26, 1959. They were sealed for eternity in the Manti, Utah Temple on June 26, 2007.
Pete began learning the electrical trade at 17 years old, and moved to Cedar City in 1964 to raise his 4 daughters, Raina, Mindy, Kristy and Kimberly. Pete opened Atlas Electric in 1966, and he did electrical contracting work all over Southern Utah, Arizona and Nevada for over 30 years.
Pete was one of the kindest men you could ever meet. He loved his family deeply, and would do anything for anybody. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Quetta, his daughters, Raina (Robert) Robertson of Cedar City, Utah, Kristy Hyita of Cedar City, Utah, and Kimberly (Joe) Smyke, of Beaver Dam, Arizona, his twin sister Patricia (Gary) Holyoak, of Moab, Utah, as well as 13 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raino and Ruby Hyita, his brothers, Jim Hyita, Bob Hyita and George Hyita, his daughter, Mindy (Lynn) Price, and his grandson, Raino Lloyd Price.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City, Utah at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held at the same location at 10 a.m. the same day. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery immediately following the service, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com