|
|
Peter Frank Berry
St. George - April 5, 1942 - June 9, 2019
Peter Frank Berry, 77, passed away on June 9, 2019 in St. George, UT. He was born April 5th, 1942 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to Frank Allan Berry and Doris Mary Holberton Berry. He married Sharee Miller in Provo, UT on September 11, 1965 and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Peter excelled at sports throughout his life. He was a ski coach and instructor. Peter spent most of his career in medical sales before retiring at the age of 62. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, playing cribbage and a Diet Coke. He is survived by his wife: Sharee; Children: Jill (Scott) Brezack of Omaha, NE, Mindy (Huston) Franklin of Highland, UT, Tyler (Valerie) Berry of Lincoln, NE, Lindsay (Michael) Sheely of Lincoln, NE and Michael (Andrea) Berry of Lincoln, NE; 12 Grandchildren; 2 Great-grandchildren; Brothers: Glen, Doug and Robert. Peter was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial graveside services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street in Provo, UT. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 12, 2019