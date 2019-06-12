Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Provo City Cemetery
610 South State Street
Provo, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Frank Berry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Frank Berry Obituary
Peter Frank Berry

St. George - April 5, 1942 - June 9, 2019

Peter Frank Berry, 77, passed away on June 9, 2019 in St. George, UT. He was born April 5th, 1942 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to Frank Allan Berry and Doris Mary Holberton Berry. He married Sharee Miller in Provo, UT on September 11, 1965 and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Peter excelled at sports throughout his life. He was a ski coach and instructor. Peter spent most of his career in medical sales before retiring at the age of 62. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, playing cribbage and a Diet Coke. He is survived by his wife: Sharee; Children: Jill (Scott) Brezack of Omaha, NE, Mindy (Huston) Franklin of Highland, UT, Tyler (Valerie) Berry of Lincoln, NE, Lindsay (Michael) Sheely of Lincoln, NE and Michael (Andrea) Berry of Lincoln, NE; 12 Grandchildren; 2 Great-grandchildren; Brothers: Glen, Doug and Robert. Peter was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial graveside services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street in Provo, UT. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.