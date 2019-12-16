|
|
Phil Whitehead Moon
St. George - St. George, Utah - At the age of 92, Phil Whitehead Moon passed away after a brief illness on December 13, 2019. He was born November 6,1927 in Pocatello, Idaho to Ralph and Naulda Moon.
After high school in Pocatello Idaho, at the age of 17, Phil enlisted in the US Army. He served honorably in World War II and received an honorable discharge. Returning to Utah, Phil started his studies at The University of Utah but was drafted for the Korean War. Again, he embraced his duty for 17 months and was awarded two bronze stars for his service. After two calls to military duty Phil returned to The University of Utah for a second time, graduating and receiving Summa Cum Lauda recognition. At the age of 87, Phil was recognized for his service and sacrifice by attending the 2014 honor flight to Washington DC with other World War II veterans.
After a long career with Amoco Oil in Salt Lake City, Utah Phil retired at age 52 but continued to work by becoming a Tax Auditor for the state of Utah. This job allowed him to work on his bucket list. Which, one was to visit all 50 states, which later he ultimately completed.
Phil loved golf and played often. After his second retirement he moved to St. George, Utah so he would be able to play golf all year long. Phil was a faithful member of the Sunbrook Golf Club staff, where he filled the role of golf course Marshall. For 17 years, he and his best friend Jake Jenkins always had a running discussion on whose carts were in the straightest line. Phil had a heart of gold and he treated the people of Sunbrook as if they were his own family. In his later years he was always proud to say that he could shoot his age. Even though he was small in stature he will always be 10-foot-tall according to pro Reed MacArther.
In 2004 Phil married Alice. They had a wonderful life together. They both enjoyed traveling in and out of the United States and socializing with their many friends. Phil would say that the adventures kept him young.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Naulda Moon; older brother, Ralph Junior; and his first wife, Betty. Phil is survived by his wife, Alice Moon; sons: Jeff and Tony Moon; as well as extended family and many friends.
Phil Moon surrounded himself by smiling faces. He was loved and will be missed by so many friends and family.
Memorial Services with Military Honors will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd. St, George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019