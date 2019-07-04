Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS Church
400 East 100 South
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philo Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philo Sims Carter


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philo Sims Carter Obituary
Philo Sims Carter

St. George - Philo Sims Carter, age 85 quietly passed away early Wednesday morning on May 29, 2019. Losing the battle against Diabetes, Parkinson's & Kidney Diseases. Born Sept 12, 1933 (85) to Philo Coombs Carter and Mary Cordelia Windsor in Phoenix, AZ. He survived by his wife Shirlie Ann Johnson, whom he married on June 11, 1954 in the Mesa, AZ LDS Temple - 14 days short of 65 years!

Other survivors include Son, Phil; daughter Debbie/Lynn Schmutz; daughter, Kathy/Vern McInelly; Son, Doug/Tamra Carter; Brother, Keith/Linda Carter; 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Philo's earthy remains will be cremated - a celebration of life Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 6, 2019; LDS Church 400 East 100 South @ 2pm. For those close family and friends who would like to attend, PLEASE RSVP to [email protected] To share memories, go to

mcmillanmorturary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.