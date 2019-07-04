|
Philo Sims Carter
St. George - Philo Sims Carter, age 85 quietly passed away early Wednesday morning on May 29, 2019. Losing the battle against Diabetes, Parkinson's & Kidney Diseases. Born Sept 12, 1933 (85) to Philo Coombs Carter and Mary Cordelia Windsor in Phoenix, AZ. He survived by his wife Shirlie Ann Johnson, whom he married on June 11, 1954 in the Mesa, AZ LDS Temple - 14 days short of 65 years!
Other survivors include Son, Phil; daughter Debbie/Lynn Schmutz; daughter, Kathy/Vern McInelly; Son, Doug/Tamra Carter; Brother, Keith/Linda Carter; 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
Philo's earthy remains will be cremated - a celebration of life Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 6, 2019; LDS Church 400 East 100 South @ 2pm. For those close family and friends who would like to attend, PLEASE RSVP to [email protected] To share memories, go to
mcmillanmorturary.com.
