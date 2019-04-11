|
|
Phyllis Annette Anderson Hancey
Ivins - Our cherished mother Phyllis Annette Anderson Hancey, age 72, died peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer in her home on April 9, 2019. She was born February 9, 1947 in Provo, Utah to Elmer and Wanda Anderson.
She married her sweetheart Dennis LeRoy Hancey in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 22, 1968. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Phyllis was raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School, attended University of Utah, LDS Business College, and later obtained her paralegal degree. She worked various jobs her entire life from working at the Port of Astoria, Heritage Bank, and Washington County Attorney's Office. She retired in December 2018 from IHC.
Phyllis loved to travel and see new places with her family and friends. She had many talents that she gladly shared with others. She dedicated her life to serving others.
She is survived by her loving husband Dennis, 5 children Randy Hancey (Oyunn Hancey), Annette Hansen, Jenny Decow (Shawn DeCow), Lori Hancey, and Sarah Spilker (J.W. Spilker), 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her sister Tamera and her brother Jim. She was preceded in death by her loving sister Ivadel and her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Ivins 5th Ward Chapel located at 15 N. Main, Ivins, Utah 84738. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 AM at the same location. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019