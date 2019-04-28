|
|
Phyllis D. Allan passed away unexpectedly April 24, 2019 in St. George, UT. at age of 92 surrounded by her three loving daughters. Phyllis's life was exemplified by her unconditional and unfailing love for all that she knew. Each grandchild knew for sure that they were her favorite and treasured their own personal relationship with her. Her favorite times each day were the three phone calls she received from her daughters who loved and adored her. Her relationship with them was the most important thing in life.
Phyllis treasured the friendship she had with her "Three Groups of Friends". She loved her concerts, college classes and Sorority Sisters. Family Home Evenings and her Thursday and Sunday lunches were the highlights of her week. She served as a volunteer at the St. George hospital for over 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Reese, son Gregory Allan, daughter Stacey Bowler, grandson Kit Allan, and son in law Dean Cram. She is survived by Vicky Curtis (Steve), Pam Cherrington (Kim), Melissa Gail (Bryan), 19 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. in the Morningside Stake House located at 879 South River Road St. George. Viewings will be held Sunday evening April 28, at the Morningside Stake Center from 5:00-7:00 pm. and on Monday April 29 from 9:30-10:30 am. in the Stake House.
Graveside services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery Springville UT. Tuesday April 30 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow.
The family express thanks and appreciation to nursing staff and doctors at the Dixie Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are under the direction Wheeler Mortuary, Springville UT.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019