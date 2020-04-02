|
Phyllis Draper Morley
Farmtingon, UT - (1925 - 2020) Phyllis Draper Morley passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 in Farmington, Utah. After a lifetime of love and service to all her family and friends, she is now at rest and has returned to her loved ones in Heaven. The youngest of three daughters, Phyllis was born to Arthur Draper and Mary Ellen Riding Draper on May 27, 1925 in Redmond, Utah. Phyllis grew up during the depression and although poor, told of the many fun things they found to do. At 22, she met her husband, Ralph Morley. They moved to Magna and then Kaysville where Phyllis lived for many years raising her family and working for Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Salt Lake City.
Phyllis was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions in the Relief Society and Primary and cared for those around her. Phyllis had a love of singing and sang in the church choir most of her life. After retiring, Phyllis and Ralph moved to sunny St. George, Utah where they lived out their retirement.
Phyllis's legacy is one of love and quiet service to all those around her without ever needing recognition. She never had great earthly riches but will be blessed in the eternities for her Christ-like life of service. Few people had the energy and caring that she expressed to all those around her. She loved her family with all her heart and sacrificed for their benefit. Phyllis will be missed, and her amazing example will live on.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Bruce Morley (Veda), Marilyn Eubanks, Dennis Morley (Barbara), Paul Morley (Carol), Jon Morley, 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Draper Rasmussen.
A private family graveside service will be held at Redmond Cemetery for the immediate family, due to current circumstances under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020