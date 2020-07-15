Phyllis Lawrence Biederman
Overton - Phyllis Lawrence Biederman, age 90 of Overton, Nevada passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born to Benjamin Earl and Rena Jones Lawrence on March 9, 1930 in Cedar City, Utah. She was the oldest of four children. On September 13, 1958 she married Albert Carl Biederman Jr. in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were married 56 years when he passed away on July 16, 2015.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters: Susan (Lindsey) Merrill of St. George, UT; Sandra Petitt (Val Nicoles) of Overton, NV; son, John C. Biederman of Overton, NV; step daughter, Kathy (Larry) Biedermann of Snowflake, AZ; two sisters: Lila (Lyn) Prestwich of Cedar City, UT; Toni (Verl) Frehner of Scenic, AZ; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert, her parents, her brother RobertJ. Lawrence and stepson Larry C. Biedermann.
Phyllis was a loving mother to all of her children and a true friend to everyone she met. She was a committed servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was truly an angel on earth. She was called to serve in many capacities in the LDS Church, but one of her favorite callings was serving in the nursery. She truly loved the little children.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, Nevada. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 am at the Cedar City Cemetery where she will be interred next to her husband and near other family members in the shadow of the Cedar City Temple.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Bishop Andrew Meeks and the sisters of the Overton St. Thomas Ward Relief Society for their compassionate service.