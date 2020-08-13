R. Mark Walter
Santa Clara - R. Mark Walter was born July 16, 1953 to Russel and Pat Walter in Las Vegas, NV. He was one of seven children, the family moved to Veyo in 1965. He played basketball at Dixie High School and was in a tragic car accident in 1970 that took the life of his younger brother Neil. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London England and upon returning home married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Valene Leany.
Mark and Val raised their six children in Santa Clara where he enjoyed serving his ward and stake as bishop and high council member.
Professionally, Mark was a founder of ERA Brokers Consolidated and NAI Excel in St. George and had an exceptional 45-year real estate career. During this time he was President of the Chamber of Commerce, Business Person of the Year, President of the Board of Realtors, Realtor of the Year, District Chairman for the BSA Snow Canyon District, Silver Beaver Recipient, and served on numerous committees, councils, and boards. He served in many capacities at church but loved nothing more than spending time with the youth.
Mark loved the Lucky 7 Ranch and loved sharing it even more. They also enjoyed their family farm which they bought from Val's grandfather in the in the Santa Clara valley, where they raised pigeons, pheasants, and livestock. His family was his greatest joy and he said he never met a person he didn't like. The Walter family expresses gratitude for all of the love and support received.
Mark was diagnosed with kidney cancer just three weeks ago and passed away on August 11, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Valene and his six children and their spouses: Neil Walter (Michelle), Crystal Jaster (Mike), Michelle Vandermyde (Adam), Jon Walter (Julie), Matt Walter (Alex) and Angela Hatch (Zach).
Funeral services will be held Monday. August 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, where visitations will be held Sunday, August 16th, from 6:00-8:00 pm and Monday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services, Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.
