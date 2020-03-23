|
Rae Reid Petersen, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Deer Lodge, Montana. She was born on April 26, 1925 in Provo, Utah, the younger of the two daughters of Wallace Reginald and Nora Pratt Reid. She grew up in Culver City, California. Being in the Los Angeles area she made many trips as a young girl to the movie studio lots to meet the famous actors and actresses of the day. After graduating from high school, she attended Brigham Young University. While there, her attention was captured by Herald Sherman Petersen. They fell in love and married on November 13, 1943 in Ely, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple on July 5, 1944.
They first made their home in Lancaster, California. Herald's jobs kept the family moving as he worked managing farms and ranches and digging wells throughout the Western U.S. Rae raised her family in Abraham, Utah; Clackamus, Oregon; Clover Valley, Nevada; and other places during the 1950s and 60s. During this time, her family grew adding five sons and two daughters. In 1986, they finally settled down in Cedar City, Utah.
Rae was a wonderful mother. She had the good humor to put up with a home full of rambunctious sons and was very supportive in the lives of her children. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings, enjoyed doing genealogy work and served along with Herald as temple workers in the St. George Temple. Herald passed away September 21, 2009. When she had to leave her home in Cedar City, she was able to spend her last months in the care of her granddaughter, Nancy, in Deer Lodge, Montana.
She is survived by chidren: Mike (Barbara) Petersen, Sherman (Linda) Petersen, Suzanne Petersen, Richard Petersen; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Herald; children: James Wallace Petersen, Donald "Smiley" Alan Petersen, and Shirlee Rae Brennan; granddaughter: Cinda Lee Martin; great grandson: Darien Lee Martin; sister: Patricia Pett.
A Celebration of her Life will be held after the period of concern around the COVID-19 virus. Burial will be in the Sutherland Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020