Ralph S. Rawlinson
Ralph S. Rawlinson

Cedar City, Utah - Ralph Rawlinson, 80, passed away on October 5, 2020, in Cedar City, Utah. He was born June 25, 1940, in Delta UT to Frank Lawerence Rawlinson and Melda Steele. He attended school in Delta, UT where he graduated from Delta High School in 1958. Ralph married his high school sweetheart Coralie Ogden Rawlinson on September 24, 1960. Their marriage was solemnized a year later in the Manti Temple in 1961. Ralph attended Utah State University where he graduated with a degree in Forestry in 1962. He worked for the US Forest Service in many different places and capacities but ultimately worked in Cedar City with Recreation, Lands and Minerals.

After Coralie passed away on November 14, 2003, he married Linda Marie Pyles Hinton in the St. George Temple on December 27, 2004.

Ralph loved being with his family and took every opportunity to go hunting, fishing and camping with them. He was a kind and caring man who was blessed with many talents that he enjoyed throughout his life. He made life-long friendships doing many different activities including calling for the Hey Cedars Square Dance Club for over 40 years. He enjoyed working with his hands and upon his retirement, he could be found often in his woodshop making beautiful furniture for friends and family.

Ralph loved his Heavenly Father and Savior, serving in different callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including service missions in Cedar City and a full-time mission to Nauvoo Illinois.

Ralph is survived by his wife Linda P Rawlinson of Cedar City UT; Lynn (Jennifer) of Poquoson, VA, Scott of Cedar City, UT, Kevin (Lin) of Gilbert, AZ, step children; Robert L. Hinton (Kirsten) of Hillsboro OR, Traci McDonald (Erik) of Ivins, UT, Matthew W. Hinton (Jennifer) of Payson, UT, Kamarie Gardiner (Jon) of Provo, UT, ShaeLyn Loperena (Mark) of Washington, UT, Chad A. Hinton of St. George, UT, sisters in law, Joanie Rawlinson, Nadine Nay (Marc), Marva Rush (Richard) Margie Gillman (Sterling); 33 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Coralie, son, Ray and two brothers, Dean and Phil Rawlinson.

A viewing will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary Friday, Oct 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral will be Sat., Oct 10, at 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid 19 only family will be attending the funeral service; however, the funeral will be live streamed for other family and friends that would like to participate http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/cedarcityutahweststake. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Cancer Research Institute. www.cancerresearch.org






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
