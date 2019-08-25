|
|
Ralph Warren Taylor
OGDEN - Ralph Warren Taylor, 88, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Harrisville, Utah, on November 18, 1930, the son of Warren L. and Reta May Randall Taylor.
Ralph married Lou Jean McBride on August 16, 1949 in Elko, Nevada. Lou Jean passed away on March 28, 1980.
He married Janet Pomeroy on June 16, 1980 in Ogden and they later divorced.
Ralph worked with his dad as a welder in his early years. His future as a steel fabricator began when he started working with his Dad at Ogden Welding Works. It later turned into R.W. Taylor Steel Co.. R.W. Taylor Construction Co., Grating Inc, and Clear Air Inc. followed.
Some of his major accomplishments are 24th Street viaduct, aluminum transmission towers throughout the country, and a number of resource recovery facilities throughout the country.
In 1960 he became a reserve police officer with Ogden City Police Department. He spent every Saturday night patrolling the city. This was something he loved to do and cherished the friends and memories he made his entire life.
Ralph is survived by his sons, Scott, Brent (Debbie), Mark, and Brodie (Tatum); daughters, Vicki (Brent) Cox, Judi Spurlock, and Wendi (Craig) Malan; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and sister, Annette (Bob) Whitfield. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Jean; granddaughter, Melanie Taylor; parents, and sisters, Arlene Liptrot and Melba Lorance.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019