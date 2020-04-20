|
Ralphena May Lillard
St. George - Nov. 2, 1940~Mar 16, 2020
"May" passed away peacefully at home in Brownsville, OR on March 16, 2020, with loved ones around her, from a long illness, (COPD). She was born on November 2, 1940 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Ted and Loal Williford. May was the second born of 11 children.
May had four children; Virgil, Brian, Debbie and Melissa. She moved to Brownsville in 2011, from Saint George, UT where she spent much of her life and loved the scenery, climate and friends.
She loved working with the mentally handicapped and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle expert. She was a wonderful example of kindness and generosity to others.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, her eldest son Virgil Walters, her parents and six siblings.
She is survived by her son Brian Olson of Saint George, Utah; daughters Debbie Priebe of Roosevelt, Utah and Melissa Dodd of Brownsville, OR; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and four siblings.
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home of Albany, Oregon handled arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020