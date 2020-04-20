Services
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 926-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralphena Lillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralphena May Lillard


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralphena May Lillard Obituary
Ralphena May Lillard

St. George - Nov. 2, 1940~Mar 16, 2020

"May" passed away peacefully at home in Brownsville, OR on March 16, 2020, with loved ones around her, from a long illness, (COPD). She was born on November 2, 1940 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Ted and Loal Williford. May was the second born of 11 children.

May had four children; Virgil, Brian, Debbie and Melissa. She moved to Brownsville in 2011, from Saint George, UT where she spent much of her life and loved the scenery, climate and friends.

She loved working with the mentally handicapped and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle expert. She was a wonderful example of kindness and generosity to others.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, her eldest son Virgil Walters, her parents and six siblings.

She is survived by her son Brian Olson of Saint George, Utah; daughters Debbie Priebe of Roosevelt, Utah and Melissa Dodd of Brownsville, OR; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and four siblings.

Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home of Albany, Oregon handled arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralphena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -