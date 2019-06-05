|
Ramon Bunting
Kanab, Utah - Finley Ramon Bunting, passed away at home, with his family around him on June 3rd, 2019 of an unexpected illness. Ramon was born November 22, 1932 to Finley James and Anna Woolley Bunting in Kanab Utah. He married Ann Pauline Garrett on December 23rd, 1956 in Las Vegas Nevada. He was an avid fly fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed running the family ranch later in life and was an excellent horseman that enjoyed spending time at his mountain cabin. Ramon was preceded in death by his wife Ann Bunting and his brother Gary Bunting. He is survived by his sisters Sharon Murphy and Lois Hook, sister-in-law Peggy Jo Bunting, and by his children; daughter Sally (and William) Kaley, son Martin (and Roban) Bunting, and daughter Lori Bunting. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Ramon will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 1:00pm at the Kanab 7th Ward in the Kanab South Chapel. Viewings will be held on Friday, June 7th from 6pm - 7pm and on Saturday, June 8th from 12pm - 1pm at the same location. Burial in the Kanab Cemetery under the direction of Mosdell Mortuary
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 5, 2019