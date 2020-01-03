|
Rayda Roundy
Hurricane/Alton, Utah - Rayda Roundy of Hurricane, Utah passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 66, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She spent her last days at the Coral Desert care center, where many friends and loved ones visited with her. She was lovingly taken care of until her death.
Rayda was born March 9, 1953 in Panguitch, Utah to Horace Roundy and Lorena Goulding Roundy. She came home to Alton, Utah the tenth child and sixth girl in the family that would grow to twelve children, six girls and six boys.
Rayda grew up in Alton, Utah giving her brothers a hard time. She graduated from Valley High School where she earned many honors for academic achievements. After graduation she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and lived with her sister Judith and worked. Her next move was home to Alton to prepare to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission. Upon completing her mission she moved to Ogden and lived with her sister Florence for a time and worked in the life insurance business and earned many top awards for her top performance. She loved her mission and the people of Tennessee so went to visit, while there she meet Roger Goss. They were married September 2, 1978 in the Saint George, Utah temple and later divorced.
Rayda loved multi level marketing. She lived in San Diego, California, worked there for a few years and moved back to Hurricane, Utah where she spent the rest of her life working in the business she loved.
Rayda was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Lord and was happy to serve in all callings given her, Relief Society, Primary, as Gospel Doctrine Teacher and especially teaching the teen agers. She loved the scriptures and knew them and effectively taught the lessons from them. She did lots of genealogy and was active in the extraction program and enjoyed doing it.
Rayda was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Florence Willard, brothers in law Kenneth Willard, Ernest Hazna, Leslie Jeffery, Lance Draper, and Errol Hoyt, Brother Vern Roundy and Sister in law Glenda Pehrson Roundy. She is survived by her siblings Clorene Hoyt, Gwenda Jeffery, Kathleen Pugh (Roger), Delin (LaVee), Judith White (Brent), Norman (Nancy), Mack (Pam), Sheldon (Tracy) and Larell (Marlene)
Memorial services will be held for Rayda Saturday January 11 at 11:00 a.m. in Hurricane, Utah at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints' Chapel at 274 S 100 W.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020