Raye Lynn Barlow Obituary
Raye Lynn Barlow

Colorado City - Raye Lynn Barlow, age 64, passed away March 9, 2020 at her home in Colorado City, AZ. She was born to Ray Pendley and Jennie Lee Weeks. She married Warren LeRoy Barlow on October 19, 1979 in Las Vegas, NV.

Raye Lynn had a talent for crochet, growing plants and collected dolls. She was considered the neighborhood 'Mom'. This suited her well with her kindness, sharing and gentle disposition. She was a lot of fun to be with. She was very particular and knew what she wanted.

She and Warren lived in Salt Lake City, UT after they married, then moved to Phoenix and then Tempe, AZ. They had just recently moved to Colorado City.

She is survived by her husband, Warren; sons, Terry Lynn (Veridiana) Barlow, Dusty Lee (Susan) Barlow; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Connie Lee Vaughn and Velva Allison Brumfield.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Pendley and her brother, Terry Gene Pendley.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 a 1:00 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary. Interment will be at the Isaac Carling Memorial Cemetery, Colorado City, AZ. To sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
