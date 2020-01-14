|
Raymond Edward Roberts
St. George - Raymond Edward Alaisea "Peleki" Roberts, 73, of St. George, UT, returned to our Heavenly Father on January 7, 2020.
He married his lifelong companion of 50 years, Seilala Su'a, in 1969. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple. He is also survived by their five children, daughter Chantal (Rodger) Fiame with 7 children & 3 grandchildren; son Edward (Jennifer) with 3 children & 2 grandchildren; daughter Druscilla (Paul) Tauiliili with 6 children & 4 grandchildren; son Douglas (Angie) Roberts with 3 children; and daughter Natasha Roberts. Raymond has a total of 19 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Additionally, he is #6 of 14 children & survived by 8 siblings.
Our dear father Raymond was born & raised in Tutuila, American Samoa, then moved to Los Angeles, CA, in his young adult life; & lived between Los Angeles & American Samoa for over 50 years. Eventually Raymond moved to St. George in 2015 to be close to his children & grandchildren.
Previous to his move to the mainland, Raymond retired in American Samoa as a Teacher (K-12) & Mechanic Instructor for high school. More importantly, he was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a Bishop for 13 years in Mapusaga Fou, American Samoa. Raymond also loved farming & was an avid bowler with a 170 average.
His final residence was in St. George, UT, where he passed on January 7, 2020, at 12:15 a.m. in his home. He had been battling dementia for the last couple of years & declined quickly within the last couple of days. Raymond was an extremely humble man and will be enormously missed!
Funeral Services for our Beloved Father will be held:
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Bloomington 9th Ward
3519 Manzanita Rd, St. George
Family Services 9am-11am
Funeral Service 11:00am
Gravesite Burial following funeral service -
Tonaquint Cemetery
1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020