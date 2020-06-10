Rebecca Hintze
Rebecca Hintze

St. George - Rebecca Hintze, 68, of St. George, Utah, passed away on June 4, 2020 surrounded with love ones. Rebecca was born on October 7, 1951 to LeGrande and Marie Hintze in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, LeGrande Hintze and Marie Kankelborg Hintze

Rebecca is survived by her son Kenny Poulson and grandchildren, Kellen, Kennedy, Madden and Boston.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by a graveside service at the Tonaquint City Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Friends and family are invited to sign Rebecca Hintze's online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
