Reed Jay Leany
Salt Lake City, Utah - Reed Jay Leany, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, passed away Thursday, May 07, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born Jan. 23, 1935 in St. George, Utah to LaFave Jones and Vivian Reed Leany. He married Mary Jane Cox on Feb. 26, 1955 in the St. George LDS Temple.
Reed grew up in St. George, where he helped working in the Leany Shoe Store and later at the Liberty Hotel. Reed graduated from Woodward High, and so loved attending their reunions. After marrying Mary Jane, they lived in St. George where their five children were born. Later, they moved to Salt Lake City where Reed worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Deseret News Printing Company for about 33 years. Reed and Mary Jane retired and moved to Kanarraville, Utah where they lived for many years. After the passing of his wife on Aug. 26, 2009, it was hard for Reed to stay in Kanarraville alone. He moved to Salt Lake City to be close to family.
Reed always had a love of the outdoors, and of camping in the mountains. He also loved to take his family on vacations. He was a good provider for his family. For a time, Reed and Mary Jane were members of a camper's group which brought them many friendships and much joy. Reed also had a love of country, church, and polka music. Reed was easy going and a joy to be around. People would readily accept him. He Just had a way about him. This trait made others around him feel special.
In his later years and while he was a resident of St. Joseph's Villas in Salt Lake City, Reed had a talent for playing the saw as an instrument. He was part of a band called the St Joseph Villas Gorillas. Members of the band included Jim, Barbra, Bob, and Jean. They would get together most Sunday afternoons to entertain the residents in the mutual dining area of the facility. Reed enjoyed many friendships at St. Joseph's Villas and loved his time there. Thank you to all who made him feel accepted and loved.
Reed was proceeded in death by his sweet and loving wife Mary Jane, his parents, brother Antone, sister Maxine Eyre, and son-in law Andy Davis. He is survived by his children; KayeLynne Davis, Sharla, Dale (Merrianne), Norine (Glenn) Oborn, and Cynthia (George) Slade; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; and sister Velda (Orwin) Gubler.
Services are being held Saturday, May 16, 2020, for immediate family members at Southern Utah Mortuary. We apologize for the inconvenience. Reed will be buried beside his sweetheart and eternal companion in the Hurricane, Utah Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020