Reed McArthur Gardner
Reed McArthur Gardner, age 83, passed away on November 27, 2020, of complications from a recent fall. He was born October 24, 1937 in St. George, Utah, to Elizabeth McArthur and Wayne C. Gardner. He was the fourth of five children. His father was a sheep rancher, and Reed spent many hours out of doors with his father and the sheep. His father died unexpectedly when Reed was 11 years old, and he never got over the loss. Of the jobs he had in his teenage years, driving Jim Andrus' "Mobile Market Truck" around town was the best. He sold groceries to the people who had difficulty getting to the grocery store. He graduated from Dixie High School in 1955. While at Dixie College, he met Jackie Christensen, and their friendship blossomed through their school years. They were married in the St. George LDS Temple September 5, 1959.
After Reed's graduation from Dixie College with an associate degree in pre-engineering, Reed and Jackie moved to Salt Lake City where he enrolled at the University of Utah. After completing his Baccalaureate Degree in electrical engineering, he decided to remain at the "U" and pursue a Ph.D. Degree in the new field of Medical Bio-Physics and Computing. Dr. Homer R. Warner was his mentor while he was working on his degree. After graduation Reed joined the University of Utah faculty and worked with Dr. Warner for the next four decades. Dr. Reed Gardner was an Emeritus Professor and former Chair of the Dept. of Bio-medical Informatics at the University of Utah. Reed loved his profession and his professional colleagues.
A faithful and dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Reed served in the Church in many capacities over the years, including the Salt Lake Bonneville Stake High Council, Bishop of the Yalecrest 2nd Ward, Scoutmaster, and Branch President of the L.D.S. Services at the V.A. Hospital. Scouting and youth outings and "Empty Nesters" activities were his favorites.
Reed's most special place to spend time was the St. George pioneer home where he grew up. He and Jackie bought his parents' home, and he spent countless hours updating and caring for the beautiful home and yard. This is where Reed and Jackie's family would go to visit Grandma Gardner during the children's growing up years and where they joined with their cousins and looked for doodle bugs in the backyard and sailed their little Catalpa tree seed pods down the ditch out front. The family also loved going to the Gardner Ranch on Cedar Mountain (south of Cedar City) where the entire Gardner Family built a cabin in 1971. Years before, his father trailed 2,000 head of sheep up Cedar Mountain each springtime to spend the summer, grazing on the ranch. It was a wonderful place to spend time as a family, to sleep in the cabin, roam the large ranch looking for horned toads and mud dogs, carve our names in the aspen trees, and sit around a campfire at night eating roasted marshmallows.
Reed was friendly and outgoing. He loved people and was larger than life! He loved his neighbors and looked for opportunities to give service wherever he was. Reed could frequently be observed walking through the Yalecrest 2nd Ward neighborhood, with an ever-present smile on his face, carrying a Home Depot bucket full of tools, sprinkler parts, and his knee pads. He was a handyman at large. He was able to fix about anything and was happiest when he and his tools were at work. He loved setting off "2-liter bottle rockets" with the children in the neighborhood, the Cub Scouts, and teaching and playing with his grandchildren.
Reed and Jackie recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Jackie survives him as do all his children and grandchildren. Reed and Jackie are the parents of five children: Shelly (Brad) Bowen, Barry Gardner, Scott (Bella) Gardner and Allison (Scott) Young, all of Salt Lake City, and David (Stephanie) Gardner of Monterey, CA. They have 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings and their spouses: Robert and Geniel Gardner, Mary Ada and Earl Grossen, and brother-in-law Kenneth Liechty. He is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Elizabeth Liechty and Katherine and Ralph Staheli of St. George.
A funeral will be held in the Yalecrest Chapel, 1035 South 1800 East, for family members only, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon. We invite others to join the Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/92828157382
to view the services virtually (you may need to enter your name and email). Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Reed's honor may be made to the "Wayne and Bessie Gardner Scholarship Fund", Dixie State University, 224 South 700 East, St. George, UT 84770.