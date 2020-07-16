Reed ScowLeeds - Our kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother Reed Conrad Scow, 84, passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 12, 2020 at his home in Leeds, Utah. He was born July 3, 1936, in Manti, Utah to Ruth and Ernest Scow. He married Pat in 1985. Reed was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the Sunday School presidency. He also taught CTR B's in California.Reed was a hard worker and enjoyed laboring in the yard. Through his achievements he instilled in others the spirit of hard work. He loved going for drives anywhere, especially Zion Natl Park. One of his passions was flying over Southern Utah with his dear friend Joe.He was very proud of his tree farm and took great pride in growing and planting his evergreens, and sold many to the community. He worked in the construction trade building freeways and highways all over Utah and on the Quail Creek Dam. When called to serve, Reed eagerly accepted assignments and performed his duties. He served many years as President of the Angell Spring Water Co. and initiated a secondary water source, A MEGA WELL. Reed was most proud of completing a 2-year Chemical Dependency Course in California to become a C.D. counselor."And still this rule in my mind shall dwell,Whatever I do, I will do it well...And do you not think that this simple planMade him a wise and useful man?"- AnonymousWe love you, until we meet again, soon.Reed is survived by: spouse Pat and children Debbie Buchanan (Blaine), Linda Druce (Troy) & Ruthanne Scow; siblings Howard, Betty & Barbara; 7 grandchildren & several great grandchildren. He also had many step children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren whom he loved.Preceded in death by: Parents, Ernest and Ruth Scow; Siblings, Dwaine, Earl, Ethel and Linda.The family would like to thank Dixie Hospice, Kathy Swensen and all of Reed's friends and volunteers that spent time with him.A viewing will be held first on Monday July 20, 2020 at 10am. Funeral will be at 11am at Serenity Funeral Home in St. George, UT. Internment at Toquerville Cemetery.