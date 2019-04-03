|
|
Reid Lafael Beers, Jr.
St. George - REID L. BEERS, Jr. passed away peacefully at home, Sunday March 31, 2019. Reid was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 23, 1937, son of Dr. Reid L. Beers and Elaine Cannon Beers.
Lived in Glendale, CA, from 1940 until his marriage to Charlotte Hepworth in 1961. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Switzerland and Austria; graduated from Brigham Young University in accounting and business management.
Reid and Charlotte were blessed with three sons and three daughters: Robert (Mary Ellen Ross), Michael, Richard (Allysa Wilson), Jerilynn (Kevin Shakespeare), Janette (Sean Geren), and Christi (Patrick Franks). Reid is also survived by his wife - Charlotte, sister - Judy Beers Ritchie, 21 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Reid (and Charlotte) owned and operated Dixie Business Services - The Tax Pro's, in St. George, Utah, for several years. Reid was loved by many people and clients. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, enjoying many fishing trips with his fishing buddies, sons, sons-in-law and grandsons.
Reid had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling stories, jokes and limericks. He loved to make people laugh.
Funeral services will be held Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Valley View Chapel on 124 North Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah. There will be a visitation from 10:00-10:45am prior to services. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019