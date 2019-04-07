|
ReVon B Ellett
St. George - ReVon B. Ellett, age 82, passed away on March 31, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born in Torrey, Utah on September 25, 1936 to June S and Irene B Ellett.
He married Elva Albrecht in the Manti Latter-day Saint Temple on December 21, 1955. They had four children: Ronald (Julie) Ivins, Utah, Diane Cox (deceased), Douglas (Beth) Eagle Mountain, Utah and Pauline (Scott) Bale of St. George, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11:00am with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 prior to the funeral and Thursday evening from 6-8 pm, both will be at the Morningside 6th Ward Chapel 930 S Morningside Dr. St. George, Utah. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019