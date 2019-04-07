Services
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morningside 6th Ward Chapel
930 S Morningside Dr.
St. George, UT
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Morningside 6th Ward Chapel
930 S Morningside Dr.
St. George, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Morningside 6th Ward Chapel
930 S Morningside Dr.
St. George, UT
View Map
ReVon B. Ellett


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ReVon B. Ellett Obituary
ReVon B Ellett

St. George - ReVon B. Ellett, age 82, passed away on March 31, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born in Torrey, Utah on September 25, 1936 to June S and Irene B Ellett.

He married Elva Albrecht in the Manti Latter-day Saint Temple on December 21, 1955. They had four children: Ronald (Julie) Ivins, Utah, Diane Cox (deceased), Douglas (Beth) Eagle Mountain, Utah and Pauline (Scott) Bale of St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11:00am with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 prior to the funeral and Thursday evening from 6-8 pm, both will be at the Morningside 6th Ward Chapel 930 S Morningside Dr. St. George, Utah. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
