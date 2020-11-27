1/2
Rhea Rose Lowy Wilkinson
Rhea Rose Lowy Wilkinson

St. George - A very special lady moved on to her next adventure, Rhea Rose Lowry Wilkinson, 89, passed peacefully, in her home. She passed away on November 23, 2020. She was born October 17, 1931 in Taylorville, Canada to Rulon and Grace Lowry.

Rhea attended school at Lincoln High in Orem, Utah and married her high school sweetheart, Garth Wilkinson, on June 20, 1950 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

She worked many various jobs and always said, "if you don't do what you like, then like what you do."

Rhea was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including: Service Missionary at the Home Storage Center, Ordinance Worker at the St. George Temple, Stake Relief Society Presidency and various other callings. She was a long-time volunteer at the Dixie Regional Hospital.

Her overwhelming kindness was felt by many. Her sense of humor, quick wit and quirkiness kept us laughing. She was always the life of the party and always wanted to make sure the camera was on her.

Rhea loved spending time with her grandkids, teaching them all of her many talents. She was the queen of games, enjoyed making and donating quilts, afghans, baby sweaters, etc. She loved crocheting and knitting so much she did it in her sleep. She loved being a wife, mother of 5, grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of a lot and great-great-grandmother of a few.

She is survived by her loving husband, Garth; children: Lucinda Sessions of St. George, Utah, Rick (Melanie) Wilkinson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Nancy Wilkinson Vaughn of Salt Lake City, Utah, Denise (Bill) Mason of Kaysville, Utah, and Tony (Shaunna) Wilkinson of Tooele, Utah

We would like to thank Dixie Hospice for all of their tender, loving care that they gave to Rhea in her last days.

Private Family Funeral services will be held at Metcalf Mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
