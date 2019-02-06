|
Rhea T. H. Campbell
South Jordan - Rhea Thomas, Rasmusson, Heaton, Campbell, 86, passed away Thursday January 31st, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born May 14th, 1932 in Wales, Utah to Moroni Midgley Thomas and Mary Jane Lamb. She graduated from Moroni High School and while attending Snow College in Ephraim Ut, she received a secretarial certificate and met and married Ronald Rasmusson in the Manti temple. Ronald was killed by lightning when her first daughter, Kathleen was 13 days old. Later Rhea moved to Cedar City to take a secretarial job at the U.S.S. iron mines where she met and married Norman Isom Heaton in the St. George temple in 1956. Together, Rhea and Norm raised six children. In 1998, after Norm's passing, Rhea married a childhood friend, Keith Campbell. They joined two families, sharing nine children, 36 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren.
Rhea had a great love of the arts, music, sewing and especially quilting. Many lives have been touched and blessed by her hand-crafted quilts and hardworking hands of service. Rhea always strived to have her children and grandchildren develop their own talents as well and supported them in all of their activities.
Rhea faithfully served in various callings in the LDS Church throughout her life including: primary chorister, and in the presidency of all the auxiliary organizations, as well as serving a mission with Keith in Houston Texas, where she was the "brownie making" grandmother to 25 missionaries.
A viewing will be held on Friday February 8th, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the LDS chapel located at 127 E 3200 N, Lehi Utah. Funeral services will be held at the Cedar 9th ward building located at 256 S. 900 W. Cedar City Utah at 1 pm, with a viewing scheduled before the service from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Saturday February 9th.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019