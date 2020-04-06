Resources
More Obituaries for Rhea Canfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhea Vincent Canfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhea Vincent Canfield Obituary
Rhea Vincent Canfield

St. George - Rhea Vincent Canfield passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born August 18, 1929 in St. George, Utah to Lorenzo and Minnie Vincent.

She married Wilford Hall Canfield on November 25, 1947. They had 5 children and 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren. They raised their family in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, reading and quilting.

As a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served many callings over the years but the calling she enjoyed the most was Relief Society President.

Waiting on the otherside to welcome her were her parents, Lorenzo and Minnie Vincent, her eternal husband, Wilford, and sons, Paul and Rickey.

Rhea is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Fountain (Myron), son, Brent Canfield (Teri), and daughter, Kaylene Canfield (David).

Private family services will be held at the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -