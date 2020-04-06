|
Rhea Vincent Canfield
St. George - Rhea Vincent Canfield passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born August 18, 1929 in St. George, Utah to Lorenzo and Minnie Vincent.
She married Wilford Hall Canfield on November 25, 1947. They had 5 children and 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren. They raised their family in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, reading and quilting.
As a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served many callings over the years but the calling she enjoyed the most was Relief Society President.
Waiting on the otherside to welcome her were her parents, Lorenzo and Minnie Vincent, her eternal husband, Wilford, and sons, Paul and Rickey.
Rhea is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Fountain (Myron), son, Brent Canfield (Teri), and daughter, Kaylene Canfield (David).
Private family services will be held at the St. George City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020