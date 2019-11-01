|
Richard Clair
Higbee - Richard Clair Higbee, 81, passed away on October 28, 2019, in Cedar City, Utah. He was born on April 11, 1938, to Mark Clair and Faun Jenson Higbee. He graduated from Cedar High School and attended the College of Southern Utah.
Most who knew him called him by his nick name "Dick". He married the love of his life Toni Jackson Lambert on June 16, 1961. Together they had four sons and one daughter, Clay (Lori) of Enoch; Kurt (Teresa) of Parowan; Matt (Cindy) of Alamo, NV; Russell of Enoch and Darci of Cedar City.
Dick was a hard worker, often working sun up to sun down. He loved being on the mountain with family and friends. He would often take his boys up the mountain for what they thought would be a day of fun, but usually turned into building fence or some other chore. From this, his boys learned good work ethics. He was good at whatever job he did and always put forth one-hundred percent. He worked for Jenson Sawmill, Iron County Roads, for the mine as an operating engineer and he also worked as a rancher. Dick, his sons and brother cut and sold Christmas trees. Many enjoyed these fresh beautiful Christmas trees for several years.
Dick enjoyed hunting and camping trips especially more recently with his grandchildren. If you wanted to hear a good story, no one was better at telling them than Dick. He has a lot of friends that remained his friends for life. Darci spent a lot of time with her dad, especially over the last few years and they have always had a special bond.
Dick was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a member of the Iron Rangers.
Dick is survived by his children, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brother Michael Jenson Higbee, his sister Bonnie Laura Lepper, and his grandson Kelby Chay Higbee.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar City 4th Ward Chapel (500 West 400 North, Cedar City, Utah). A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019