Richard Cox
Cedar City - Our dedicated and loved father, grandfather and husband, Richard Colton Cox, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday October 18, 2020.
Richard was born on October 23, 1950 in American Fork Utah to Elmer Charles and Lorna Colton Cox. Married June Alice Echols on July 3, 1969 and later divorced. They shared 6 children: Amy Warren, Jason Cox, Baby Rickey, Jared Cox, Brian Cox and Christina Ross. Married Theresa Horton on May 24, 1992 and welcomed stepchildren, Ricky Serra and Meghan LaValla.
Richard was the youngest of four brothers and loved playing and watching football. He played side by side with brother Jerry for Wausau High School in Wisconsin. He was a passionate BYU football fan throughout his life, a trait given to him by his mother Lorna Cox. He was a Vietnam War Veteran with an abiding passion and devotion for his Country. He enjoyed the outdoors and cherished being with his family at the cabin in Panguitch Lake Utah. He loved the many fishing trips to Canada and Alaska in search of the monster trophy fish.
Richard spent his life and career serving his fellowman as a physician. He graduated from the University of Utah Medical School and finished his Emergency Medicine Residency from King Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles California. He spent the first few years of his career splitting his time between Victor Valley Medical Center (Victorville CA) and Valley View Medical Center (Cedar City UT) and then finally settled in Cedar City Utah. He worked for over 35 years caring for his patients and loved his work as a physician.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Cox and children, Amy (Brent) Warren, Jason (Molly) Cox, Jared (Jennifer) Cox, Brian (Janet) Cox, Christina (John) Ross; stepchildren, Ricky (Michelle) Serra, Meghan (John) LaValla; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers Michael and Tony. Preceded in death by son Richard Colton Cox Jr. (Baby Rickey), father Elmer Charles Cox, mother Lorna Colton Cox, and brother Jerry.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North 300 West, Cedar City, UT 84720. Visitation at 1pm and funeral service at 2pm. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com
