I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked in Cedar for Iron County Ambulance from 2006 until 2010 and I had the pleasure to work along with Dr. Cox. I looked up to him and always enjoyed talking to him and also learning from him. He was a very kind man who would take the time to explain things to me to help me understand and grow in emergency medicine. He always had a smile on his face and I looked forward to seeing him in the ER when I would bring a patient in. My heart and prayers goes out to his family.

Spencer Thomas

Coworker