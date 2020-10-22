1/1
1950 - 2020
Cedar City - Our dedicated and loved father, grandfather and husband, Richard Colton Cox, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday October 18, 2020.

Richard was born on October 23, 1950 in American Fork Utah to Elmer Charles and Lorna Colton Cox. Married June Alice Echols on July 3, 1969 and later divorced. They shared 6 children: Amy Warren, Jason Cox, Baby Rickey, Jared Cox, Brian Cox and Christina Ross. Married Theresa Horton on May 24, 1992 and welcomed stepchildren, Ricky Serra and Meghan LaValla.

Richard was the youngest of four brothers and loved playing and watching football. He played side by side with brother Jerry for Wausau High School in Wisconsin. He was a passionate BYU football fan throughout his life, a trait given to him by his mother Lorna Cox. He was a Vietnam War Veteran with an abiding passion and devotion for his Country. He enjoyed the outdoors and cherished being with his family at the cabin in Panguitch Lake Utah. He loved the many fishing trips to Canada and Alaska in search of the monster trophy fish.

Richard spent his life and career serving his fellowman as a physician. He graduated from the University of Utah Medical School and finished his Emergency Medicine Residency from King Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles California. He spent the first few years of his career splitting his time between Victor Valley Medical Center (Victorville CA) and Valley View Medical Center (Cedar City UT) and then finally settled in Cedar City Utah. He worked for over 35 years caring for his patients and loved his work as a physician.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Cox and children, Amy (Brent) Warren, Jason (Molly) Cox, Jared (Jennifer) Cox, Brian (Janet) Cox, Christina (John) Ross; stepchildren, Ricky (Michelle) Serra, Meghan (John) LaValla; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers Michael and Tony. Preceded in death by son Richard Colton Cox Jr. (Baby Rickey), father Elmer Charles Cox, mother Lorna Colton Cox, and brother Jerry.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North 300 West, Cedar City, UT 84720. Visitation at 1pm and funeral service at 2pm. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.





Published in Spectrum & Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
OCT
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 21, 2020
Dr. Cox always took such good care of my grandkids when ever they were in Cedar. Hr was so loving and understanding with them. He will be truly missed!! So sorry for your loss!!
Tammy Topham Engle
Tammy Engle
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
I love Dr Cox, my friend and mentor, he taught me a lot, when I was a new E M T, and I witnessed a child die from being hit by a car, I was crying and he said Linda do you see theses hand? I said yes, he said when I work on a patient they are Gods hands, I say a prayer and ask him to guide them , I want you to do the same. He was a great Doctor a good friend. Who I played many jokes on when we worked together. My love and prayers go to his family. Richard Rest In Peace. ❤
Linda Werner
Friend
October 21, 2020
There is not enough space here to say what I would like to about this wonderful man. I worked with him over the last 10 years in the emergency room. He had open arms and heart when I first started there and we had many late night discussions about his life, life in general and his family and hobbies. We are close in age so it was easy to have empathetic conversations. His heart is huge. What a great example. We will miss you Doctor Cox.
Kevin Tipton
Coworker
October 21, 2020
I came to Cedar City many years ago with small children who seemed to always have reactive airway! My 2 am emergency room visits were always met with this smiling, calm, sweet physician who took amazing care of my boys. He also took care of my husband when he had his stroke when I was working at the hospital. I love him so much!! He was a legend here in Cedar City! He will be missed. ❤
Janet Malachowski
Janet Malachowski
Coworker
October 21, 2020
What a great Legacy Richard Cox left! I love the fun, outgoing, kind, thoughtful children you and June created! Onto the next stage of life, watching out for your children on the other side! Til you meet again. God Bless the Cox family, I love you guys!❤
Sariah Hurd
Friend
October 21, 2020
I can start to say how wonderful Dr. Cox was. He was kind towards all of us in the ER. A great role model and inspiration to all us.
Dolly Hix-Willoughby
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Thank you to the whole family for sharing this wonderful man with the medical community. He made the EMS side feel as if our voice mattered and was needed. He is still a great role model and is leaving a great impact. This family is sending your family positive thoughts and prayers!
Laramie Allred
Coworker
October 21, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked in Cedar for Iron County Ambulance from 2006 until 2010 and I had the pleasure to work along with Dr. Cox. I looked up to him and always enjoyed talking to him and also learning from him. He was a very kind man who would take the time to explain things to me to help me understand and grow in emergency medicine. He always had a smile on his face and I looked forward to seeing him in the ER when I would bring a patient in. My heart and prayers goes out to his family.
Spencer Thomas
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Dr. Cox was an easy going ED physician that we all loved. His patients would call to see if he was working, he was one of their favorite ER docs. You will sure be missed Doc. Enjoy your retirement in Heaven.
Joel and Chris Thompson
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Dr Cox made a big impact on my life. I worked with him in the ER. He will always be a role model to me. He said everyone was a child of God and treated all of God’s children with Love. He will live on in my heart and many others’.
Heather Batty
Coworker
