Richard Kimball
Cedar City - Richard Nephi Pratt Kimball passed away peacefully from this life on May 17, 2019 in Lindon, Utah. Richard was born July 19, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Stanley Wallace Pratt and Agnes Josephine Berg.
Richard helped to provide for his mother and four younger sisters throughout their early life. He loved them dearly and worked many jobs to support his family. Richard was Student Body President of Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho. He lettered in Football and Track. He later served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Central Atlantic States (Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia ) from 1956 to 1958.
Richard met the love of his life, Nancy Bryan, at stake conference in the Logan Tabernacle. They were married on June 29, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with 6 children.
Richard received Engineering Degrees from Utah State University and Stanford University. He became a professor at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, where he and Nancy raised their family. Richard taught school for 36 years and enjoyed every minute of it. He taught classes in surveying and civil engineering, as well as math and computer science.
Richard Kimball was a Licensed Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor. He was honored as the Utah Surveyor of the Year in 2000. Richard was the Iron County Chair for the Republican Party. He was also a member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Together with his sweetheart Nancy he served a 12 month CES mission to Lansing, Michigan in 2002. He loved to bear testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ and of the truths of the restored gospel.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: David and Arnold Pratt, his sisters: Jerolyn Pratt, Miriam Rich, and Deanna Edwards. A daughter, LaNeta D'Abronzo (John) also preceded him in death and a grandson, Joseph Kimball. He is survived by his wife Nancy, and sisters: Lydia Gibbons of Orem and Cyndy Hansen (Ed) of Kaysville. His surviving children include: Jana Lee Griffin (Clyde) of Mapleton, Rolaine Stoddard (Bill) of New York, LaDawn Edwards (Greg) of Lindon, Shari Lynn Kimball of Logan, and Bryan Kimball (Richelle) of Ephraim. He is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Richard Kimball will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at noon at the Cedar 8th Ward Chapel (155 E. 400 S. Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be held Thursday, May 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cedar 8th Ward Chapel and Friday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the same location prior to services. (155 E. 400 S. Cedar City). Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services (435-586-3456)
An Open House Celebration of Life for Richard Kimball will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2 -4 p.m. in the Lindon 2nd Ward Chapel, 610 West 100 South Lindon, with a slide show presentation at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 26 to May 29, 2019