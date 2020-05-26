|
|
Richard Monroe
Grimm - Richard Monroe Grimm, passed away at his home of natural causes on May 23, 2020, just shy of his 92nd birthday. He was born in Paul, Idaho on May 27, 1928 to Monroe Henry Grimm and Ruth Virginia Hofhine.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Hunting, and his son, Richard Wayne, a brother, Frank Grimm and two sisters: Donna Gay Hutson and Gladys Cameron. He is survived by his daughters: Muretta Grimm, Kathleen (Paul) McDonald, JoAnna (Otto) Shill and Marilou Weidenbenner. He has fifteen grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Richard was a loving husband and father. He drove a truck for Rocky Mountain Produce Company for thirty-one years. He was willing to tackle any project.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd St. George, Utah. A Visitation will be held prior at 10:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle, St. George, Utah. A live streaming link can be found at www.metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020