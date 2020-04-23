|
|
Richard Quinton Clark
Clark - Richard Quinton Clark, age 87, passed away at his home in Cedar City, Utah on April 12, 2020.
Dick was born to Douglas Collins Clark and Lillian Smith Clark on January 29, 1933 in Cedar City, Utah where he lived out his days. He graduated from Cedar High School and attended Cedar Branch Agricultural College. It didn't take long for him to realize his place was on the ranch. Dad always said his best decision was marrying the "love of his life", Patricia Joyce Dockstader on June 24, 1952 in Cedar City, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple on April 11, 1964.
Dick was well known in the Livestock Industry for his successful cattle and sheep operation. At age 19 when his father unexpectedly passed away , he and his older brother Douglas worked hard to pay off the ranch debt. Dick, Doug and their younger brother Bob built it into one of the most successful farming operations in Southern Utah. Dick and Pat raised their family working on the farm in the spring and the mountain in the summer. Much of his beloved work included building fences, breaking and shoeing horses and growing hay. Dick served as an officer of the Utah Wool Growers Association. He and Pat had a love for square dancing and enjoyed traveling with friends to jamborees.
He is survived by his devoted wife Pat and daughters Tammy Carter (Doug), Sherry Truscott (Clayton), Angie Lewis (Danny), Teresa Tom (Clay), Jennifer Guymon (Brady) and Missy Niskala all of 200 South Cedar City, Utah. Dick also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his sons Richard, William and Collins Clark as well as his granddaughter Sheena Truscott. What a joyful reunion!
Our Hero was laid to rest in the Cedar City Cemetery on April 18, 2020.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020