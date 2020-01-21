|
Richard Stucki
Taylorsville - Richard Thorley Stucki, age 101, passed away January 16, 2020.
He was born July 19, 1918 in Cedar City Utah to Samuel Benjamin and Anne Stewart Thorley Stucki and was the oldest child and the big brother to three sisters. He grew up in Cedar City and attended school there.
He proudly served his country in WWII as a B-17 pilot and instructor. After the war ended, he returned to Cedar and eventually opened car dealership U&S Motors. He was active in community affairs in the Lions Club and as a member of the Cedar City Council.
He married Gwen Anderson of Central Utah on August 3, 1947. This marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. They are the parents of two children. Gaye (David) Platt and Marilyn (Robert) Hixson. Grandparent to five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen, son-in-law Robert Hixson, parents, and his sisters Maureen, Farrol and Karma.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary with a viewing from 9:30-10:30. Burial will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020