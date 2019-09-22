|
Richard W. Calvin
St. George - Richard "Dick" W. Calvin, 89, passed away on September 7, 2019 in St. George. He was born to Kyle and Helen Calvin in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dick was married to Arminta Jensen Calvin (deceased) in 1951.
Dick served in the Air Force during the Korean War (3 years) stationed in Alaska. Once released from the Air Force, he took advantage of the G. I. Bill receiving a degree from the University of Utah. Upon graduation, Dick went to work for State Farm Insurance. He was an agent for 43 years before retiring.
Dick is survived by his two married sons: David and Thomas and their respective wives Constance and Catherine; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A service and memorial is planned for the summer of 2020 on the Weber River to spread the ashes for both Dick and his beloved wife, Arminta. The date and time will be communicated once it has been established. Dick's constant positive and cheerful attitude will be missed by his family and his many friends.
