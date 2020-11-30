Richard Wood Hunter
Cedar City - It was a joyous reunion on the morning of November 27th, 2020 as Richard and Toni Hunter were reunited. Richard was 89 years old. He passed away as a result of a fall due to Parkinson's Disease, which he battled valiantly. He was born on April 4th, 1931 to George M. and Pauline Hunter in Cedar City, Utah. He married Toni DeMille on August 18, 1950 they were sealed in the St George Temple on January 26, 1951. Theirs is a love story we all cherish. Dad loved Cedar City and enjoyed a wonderful life doing many things he loved.
Dad was a man of many talents and 9 lives; a gentle man of few words but great deeds. We also discovered he could be stubborn! He worked for US Steel and Kennecott Copper Mines as a Lab Research Technician. Richard was a Certified Master Mechanic and could fix anything. He found his Dream Job working for 20 years at the Bureau of Land Management as a Rangeland Technician in the Wild Horse and Burro Program.
A man of great faith Dad served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Bishop, serving in the Temple and Scout Master (25 years) were among his favorite callings. Mom and Dad served a Latter Day Saint Mission to Martin's Cove, which also led them to Utah and Arizona for the final part of their mission.
Horses were Dad's passion, he loved working with them — they became his soul mates. He was a Cowboy through and through and loved to ride and spend time outdoors.
Helping others was a part of Dad's everyday life. He would quietly get things done for those around him. He was President of the Sons of Utah Pioneers and served throughout his community.
Family was his top priority! Mom came first— she was his Queen, but his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy! His last words were concerns for his grandchildren. He loved and cherished many dear family and friends.
We would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility for their kindness and care for Dad. He was one of their favorites.
He is survived by:
Dennis (Becky) Hunter, Lindon, Utah - Valorie (Lee) Snow - Laurie (Don) Cox, St. George, Utah - Chad (Tonya) Hunter, Enoch, Utah - Sister: Kathryn Adams - Sister-in-law: Dolores Webster, Cedar City, Utah. Richard was Grandpa to 21 Grandchildren 46 Great - Grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews love Uncle Richard (Dick).
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Yvonne (Toni), his son, Kevin Lee Hunter, Grand-daughter, Jennie Rebecca Hunter, Great - Grandson, Memphis Hunter, his parents, parents- in-law, brothers and sisters along with many other loved ones.
The immediate family will meet together for a family prayer.
Graveside services for anyone who would like to attend will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.