Rita Cameron
St. George - Rita Fern (Vance) Cameron
Rita Cameron, 91, finished her mission in this life, Friday morning, November 6, 2020, in St George, UT. She was born on January 13, 1929 in Chuichupa, Mexico, to Marion & Minerva Vance. She was the second youngest of 2 brothers and 5 sisters. She married Ruperd "Bud" Cameron on September 7, 1950 in Manti, UT, and had 4 children.
Rita was raised in Chuichupa and Colonia Juarez, Mexico. She attended college at BYU in Provo, UT, where she majored in Psychology and met her future husband, Bud. After Bud graduated from BYU, they moved to Michigan to be closer to his parents. From there, they have lived in Simi Valley, CA, San Jose, CA, Toquerville, UT, and finally St George, UT.
Rita had a wonderful and adventurous childhood in the LDS colonies of Northern Mexico where she learned to love horses and the outdoors. She never lost that sense of adventure and passed it on to her children. She lived a life full of service to others, which brought her great joy. Some of her many callings in the church included: Primary President, Young Women's President, Camp Director, and Relief Society President. After raising their 4 children, Rita and Bud served a mission together in Mexico City, inspiring many of their grandchildren. Rita's home was always open to anyone who needed a refuge from the world or a temporary place to live. Many people call her their second mother.
She is survived by her younger sister Phoebe; her 4 children: Cory, Wes (Andrea), Sandy (Curtis), Lynnell (Frank); 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Her daughter, Lynnell, took care of her during her final years. Many thanks to the home health care nurses and aids from CNS, Springs Ward Relief Society members, great neighbors, loving family, and numerous friends.
Graveside Service will be Saturday, November 21, 11:00 AM, at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St George, UT 84770. Masks must be worn, distancing followed, attendance limited please bring your own chair.
Instead of flowers, Rita's family requests you do a kind deed for someone! Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com