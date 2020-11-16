1/2
Rita Cameron
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Cameron

St. George - Rita Fern (Vance) Cameron

Rita Cameron, 91, finished her mission in this life, Friday morning, November 6, 2020, in St George, UT. She was born on January 13, 1929 in Chuichupa, Mexico, to Marion & Minerva Vance. She was the second youngest of 2 brothers and 5 sisters. She married Ruperd "Bud" Cameron on September 7, 1950 in Manti, UT, and had 4 children.

Rita was raised in Chuichupa and Colonia Juarez, Mexico. She attended college at BYU in Provo, UT, where she majored in Psychology and met her future husband, Bud. After Bud graduated from BYU, they moved to Michigan to be closer to his parents. From there, they have lived in Simi Valley, CA, San Jose, CA, Toquerville, UT, and finally St George, UT.

Rita had a wonderful and adventurous childhood in the LDS colonies of Northern Mexico where she learned to love horses and the outdoors. She never lost that sense of adventure and passed it on to her children. She lived a life full of service to others, which brought her great joy. Some of her many callings in the church included: Primary President, Young Women's President, Camp Director, and Relief Society President. After raising their 4 children, Rita and Bud served a mission together in Mexico City, inspiring many of their grandchildren. Rita's home was always open to anyone who needed a refuge from the world or a temporary place to live. Many people call her their second mother.

She is survived by her younger sister Phoebe; her 4 children: Cory, Wes (Andrea), Sandy (Curtis), Lynnell (Frank); 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Her daughter, Lynnell, took care of her during her final years. Many thanks to the home health care nurses and aids from CNS, Springs Ward Relief Society members, great neighbors, loving family, and numerous friends.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, November 21, 11:00 AM, at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St George, UT 84770. Masks must be worn, distancing followed, attendance limited please bring your own chair.

Instead of flowers, Rita's family requests you do a kind deed for someone! Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tonaquint Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McMillan Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved