Robert Adams
Robert Adams

St George - Robert Phillip Adams was born December 8, 1939 in Denison Texas to Henry and Mabel Adams. He passed away in St. George, Utah on December 2, 2020.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2:00 at First Southern Baptist Church, 475 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington.

Interment will be Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 a.m. for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Southern Baptist Church, 475 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT 84780 designated for the Lottie Moon Foreign Mission Christmas Offering.

For full obituary, please visit www.hughesmortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
