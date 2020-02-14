|
|
Robert B. Lytle
Mesquite, NV. - Robert Bowler Lytle, age 83, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born November 20, 1936 in St. George, Utah to Andrew Robert and Anna Fern Bowler Lytle. On November 8, 1972 he married Brenda Sue Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Robert grew up in Southern Utah. He raised his family in Las Vegas, Nevada where he worked for the Las Vegas City Fire Department as a firefighter. While working as a firefighter, he built homes on the side. He never lost his love for gardening, horses and ranching. After he retired, he moved back to Southern Utah before finally settling in Mesquite, Nevada in 2013. He will be fondly remembered for his love and devotion to his family
Survivors include his wife Sue of Mesquite, NV; two sons and two daughters: Julie (Allen) Burk of Rio Linda, CA; Rob (Brooke) of Sammanmish, WA; Kelley (Brent) Nash of Bonney Lake, WA; Tyson (Valerie) of Council Bluffs, IA; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one brother, George (Joan) of Spokane, WA and two sisters, Sue Ann Guido of St. George, UT and Debra of Springdale, UT. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Keri, and one brother, Francis.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. (MST) at the cemetery in Barclay, Nevada. A reception will follow that afternoon from 3 - 5 p.m. (MST) at 541 W. 500 N., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020