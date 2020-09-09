Robert C. Burke
St. George, Utah - Robert C. Burke, 51, passed away on September 5th, 2020, in St. George, UT. He was born August 25th 1969 in Fillmore, UT to Garry Dean Burke and Janet Martin. He married Amy Burke in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 24th 1999.
He graduated from Grantsville High School in 1987, where he played football and was on the wrestling team. After High School he joined the National Guard where he spent his 18th birthday in a tent at boot camp in Fort Bliss, Texas, avoiding the scorpions. He was a skilled auto and heavy equipment mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 4 children. He enjoyed BBQing, boating, fishing and 4-wheeling. He also became active in the Elks Lodge Boy Scout Troop 0509. Rob also enjoyed spending time with his childhood friend, Ron Mashburn.
He is survived by: children Si Vernon, Jordyn Burke, Max Burke and Jake Burke, St. George UT. Mother Jan Tisdale, siblings Jana Lytle, Ruth (Chris) Staheli, Britni Tisdale, Jason (Lacey) Tisdale, Tarra (Frank) Metsker, Joshua Tisdale, Dean (Melissa) Tisdale, Ashten (Fernando) Arellano.
He was preceded in death by: his father Garry Dean Burke, grandfather Cecil Max Martin and step father James David Tisdale.
In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to help the family with Rob's funeral costs.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 11th at 10 AM at Fillmore City Cemetery in Fillmore, UT. Military honors provided by Fillmore American Legion Post 61. Meal will follow at the North Fillmore City Park.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com
