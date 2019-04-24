|
|
Robert Comeford
Washington - Robert John Comeford, 74, (Bob) valiantly and triumphantly crossed the finish line after the toughest, longest leg of his mortal race in the arms of his loving wife and in the presence of his precious family on April 22nd, 2019. Bob endured the wicked ravages of Alzheimer's Disease with grace, dignity, and enduring patience--all traits that defined his entire life.
Bob began his race in Valparaiso, Indiana on May 23, 1944, born to Thomas Bernard and Mary Theresa Sprencel Comeford. He attended St. Paul's Catholic School through 8th grade and then became a Valparaiso High School Viking, where he excelled as a top athlete in cross-country as well as track and field. Along with his twin brother, Willie Comeford, he also led his YMCA basketball team to win the Indiana State YMCA Championship. Still today, Bob and his brothers are remembered for their athleticism and graceful sportsmanship. Bob was recognized by Valpo High in 2010 when he was inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Bob joined the United States army in 1967 and served with the 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles" Division. After completing jump school, he served his country in Vietnam in an infantry division where he received the Bronze Star for heroic and meritorious service in a combat zone. Bob was proud of his time in the service and wore his uniform and participated in community events with tremendous dignity each Veterans Day. After his discharge from the army, Bob ventured to Utah to attend Southern Utah State College (now SUU) where he quickly became a walk-on member of the track team with a scholarship and offered a spot on the SUU basketball team. His school record for the 440 hurdles remains intact at SUU. In addition to being a championship student athlete, while at SUU Bob earned a degree in mathematics and met a beautiful Cedar City woman, Geraldine Sorensen, with whom he quickly fell in love and married in the St. George Temple on February 25th, 1972.
After graduation, Geri and Bob moved to Moab for Bob's first teaching and coaching adventure. He then attained his dream job that began at Dixie Junior High School and began a wonderful career of thirty-one years of teaching and coaching in St. George, Utah, in addition to working on his beloved paint crew during the summers. Upon arrival in Southern Utah, Bob was surprised to find the absence of cross-country and quickly established these robust high school programs that are still thriving today. He also joyfully taught math to thousands of students, and his success as a teacher was grounded in his sense of humor in the classroom and in his motto "Just do your best." Bob's former students and athletes continue to tell stories of his incredible influence on their lives. Bob's quiet belief in the value of each person, a hallmark of his coaching style, led to multiple state and regional championship trophies for Bob's teams as well as personal honors, having been selected as the Utah State Coach of the Year multiple times. And somehow, Bob still found time to run in local races and the Utah Summer Games, earning multiple medals. After retiring from his many years in secondary education, Bob became an instructor in the math department at Dixie State University, and he quickly became a favorite teacher and colleague there as well.
Not only was Bob a successful athlete and professional, but even more importantly, he was an authentically Christ-like man. He attended mass every Sunday growing up in Indiana where he learned and practiced complete acceptance of others, and then as an active Latter-day Saint, serving in a variety of callings and leadership opportunities. He loved people and would often be heard to say, "I get along with everybody." And he did. His service to and love for his fellow life runners is a lasting testament to his good nature, which never left him, even in the face of the ravaging neurological disorder that came into his life.
In May, 2018, Bob moved to the Southern Utah Veterans Home, accompanied everyday from early morning until late at night by Geri, where his quiet and happy personality charmed the staff and residents there as well. Despite the difficulty of the disease, Bob's gentleness and optimism still shined through until the very last steps across the finish line of his life. Little wonder that the Pine View High School cross-country team under Coach Comeford's tutelage chose as their motto the stirring words from 2nd Timothy, which Bob has exemplified through to the end of his race: "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Geraldine Sorensen Comeford, son Robby Comeford (Liesl), daughters Ami Comeford, Hollie Salley (Jimmy), Tracee McDonald (Austin), all of St. George Utah; brothers John Comeford (Deanna) Brownsburg, Indiana; Charles Comeford Cedar City, Utah; twin brother William Comeford (O'Tillia) Wuerzburg, Germany; sister Dorothy Gilliam Valparaiso, Indiana; nephew Jim Gilliam Saratoga Springs, Utah; grandchildren Calin, Clara and Lottie Comeford; Gracie, Preston, and Cash Salley; and Becca McDonald, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Thomas Comeford, brother Paul Thomas Comeford, and still-born son Curtis Sprencel Comeford.
The family would like to thank the staff and medical professionals at Southern Utah Veterans Home, particularly those who worked in the 100-hallway community for their loving, compassionate, and dignified care of our husband and dad.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Telegraph LDS Chapel at 700 East Telegraph Street, in Washington City, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday evening April 26th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Telegraph chapel. Interment will be held at the Washington City Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019